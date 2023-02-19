Thane: 105-feet-tall saffron flag hoisted at Ghodbunder Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti

A 105-feet-tall saffron flag hoisted at Ghodbunder Fort in Thane on the occasion of 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. |

Thane: A 105-feet-tall saffron flag symbolising ‘Hindu Swarajya’ was hoisted at Ghodbunder Fort in Thane on the occasion of 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Sunday, February 19.

The flag was hoisted in the presence of Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and thousands of Shivaji Maharaj’s followers.

The flag will be there at Ghodbunder Fort at Kashimira for 24 hours. The dignitaries present during the event said it is historic. On the occasion, MLA Sarnaik announced that he will urge the state government to make provision in the next year's budget for the conservation of other forts in the state, like Ghodbunder fort.

Dilip Dhole, Commissioner, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation said, "Realising the historical importance of Ghodbunder fort, MLA Saranaik came ahead to give a new identity to this fort area and for this he continuously followed up with the Department of Archeology, Government of Maharashtra. Ghodbunder Fort which was once completely neglected has now completely changed its appearance. Sarnaik has completed the work of conservation and preservation of the fort without disturbing any old structure by staying within the rules of the Archeology Department and he had decided to install the saffron flag permanently on the fort tower and made it a reality. Also, the flag hoisting ceremony on Sunday was memorable."

Dhole further added, "13 crores have been spent so far for the preservation, conservation and maintenance of the fort. This is the first such magnificent flag of Maharashtra to be hoisted on the fort."

Flag to be visible even at night

The Ghodbunder Fort tower has a 105 feet tall flagpole and the saffron flag is 20 feet high and 30 feet long. Interestingly, an attractive electrical arrangement has been made towards the flag to make this flag visible even at night. On Sunday the flag was raised from the 105 feet tall flag pole

MLA Pratap Sarnaik, Thane collector Ashok Shingare, Mira-Bhayandar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey, MBMC commissioner Dilip Dhole hoisted the flag. 11 priests duly worshiped the flag. Sarnaik had given a fund of ₹50 lakhs from MLA fund for installation of this flag.

Flag came in a palanquin

The saffron flag was brought to the fort in a palanquin after worshiping it at Sri Dutt Temple. Sarnaik himself took the palanquin on his shoulders.

During the hoisting a large number of villagers and Shivaji’s followers from Ghodbunder village were present to pay their respects. Youngsters dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj came riding on horses and children dressed up as other great personalities.

Ghodbunder Fort, Thane |

Ashok Shingare, Collector, Thane said, "On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti the biggest flag which was hoisted at Ghodbunder fort in our district is a historical event. Looking at this flag we will get inspiration for the welfare and development of each and everyone in the society. The locality will acquire a special importance in the near future as Shiva Srishti is also standing here as per the concept of MLA Sarnaik."

Pratap Sarnaik said, "The flying flag can be seen not only from Mira Bhayandar city but also from the surrounding areas. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our god and role model. We are doing public service by keeping Maharaj's ideals in front of our eyes. This saffron flag will fly in the sky and will always remind us all of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's work and inspire everyone. The saffron flag of Hindu Swarajya, which reminds everyone of our glorious history, gives inspiration and energy, was hoisted on Sunday and it is the happiest moment of my life."

"The beautification work of Ghodbunder fort is in the final stage and many works like gardening in the open space, musical fountain in the fort, light and sound show are still to be done and the inauguration of the beautification will be done on 1st May, 2023 and on the same day Bhumi Pujan of Shiva Shrishti will be done by the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis " informed Sarnaik.