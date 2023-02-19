Shivaji Jayanti 2023: All you need to know about the founder of Maratha Kingdom

On February 19 every year, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, or Shivaji Jayanti, is celebrated in honour of the founder of the Maratha Kingdom. This year marks the 393rd birth anniversary of the great Maratha.

Shivaji Jayanti is mainly a Maharashtrian holiday celebrated as a festival. A public holiday in the state is observed on this day. The day is celebrated with much enthusiasm and pride.

Shivaji Maharaj was named after the local Goddess Shivai, who blessed his mother by fulfilling her prayers for a son. He played a significant role in uniting the Maratha chiefs of the Mayal, Konkan, and Desh regions. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's role and contribution in Indian history make him a national hero.

Shivaji Jayanti or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was started by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in 1870. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule discovered the tomb of Shivaji Maharaj on Raigad, which is around 100 km from Pune. The celebrations of Shivaji Jayanti were first inaugurated in Pune.

Here are 7 interesting facts about Shivaji Maharaj:

A brilliant strategist

Shivaji Maharaj had the capability of winning wars even with limited resources at his disposal. He introduced raiding warfare skills when he captured the Torna fort. By 1655, he had captured the Kondan, Jawali, and Rajgarh forts through his incredible strategies, which the enemies never saw coming.

The king who respected every woman

Shivaji captured numerous territories during his reign. In contrast to what his enemies used to do to women from captured lands, Shivaji never imprisoned any woman living in the forts he won. Rapists were severely punished during his time, and he ordered his army to always be respectful to every woman, irrespective of her religion or lineage.

The master of guerilla warfare

Shivaji knew every important geographical advantage and disadvantage of the areas he defended. Attacking in small groups and outfoxing the enemies were the qualities he mastered through hard work and dedication.

A noble and merciful warrior

Shivaji was very respectful even towards his enemies. He never raided the homes of people in the areas he attacked and captured. Moreover, he accepted the surrender of various kings and even negotiated terms to ensure a peaceful end to the conflict.

Escape from Panhala fort

Outfoxing 600 soldiers to walk away unharmed from highly secure enemy territory is something Shivaji did with ease. He was captured in the Panhala fort by Siddi Johar's army, but with the help of a barber who looked like him, Shivaji escaped and continued his work for the betterment of his people.

He severely punished criminals

Shivaji was very merciful but only to those who deserved it. All rapists and murderers were severely punished during his reign to ensure that people have faith in the legal system and those with criminal mindsets are fearful of the consequences of their actions.

Father of the Indian Navy

Shivaji was probably the first king in the region to understand the importance of reigning supreme on the sea. His naval force played a major role in protecting important forts from several attacks.

A born leader

Shivaji had the ability to successfully lead an army of hundreds against thousands and emerge victoriously. People had immense faith in his ways, and as a result, the Maratha Army expanded from 2,000 to 10,000 soldiers during his reign.

