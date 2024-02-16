5 Forts Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbaikars Can Travel To & Explore This Long Weekend

By: Rahul M | February 16, 2024
As several schools and institutes in Mumbai, Maharashtra have a holiday on the note of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, one may utilise the long weekend to visit and explore the forts of the Maratha leader.
Here are five forts of the great warrior you can head to with your family and friends: Murud-Janjira, Raigad, Shivneri, Torna, and Panhala.
Murud-Janjira: This is built alongside waters and has a sculpture of a beast holding four elephants in its claws that will draw your attention.
Approx. 4 hours away from CSMT, Mumbai
Raigad: This happens to be one of the nearest destinations to Mumbai and a popular trekking spot among youngsters.
Approx. 4 hours and 30 minutes away from CSMT, Mumbai
Shivneri: Located in the Pune district, this fort is a 17th-century military fortification and the birthplace of Chh. Shivaji Maharaj.
Approx. 5 hours away from CMST, Mumbai
Torna: Often explored during monsoon and known for its cautious climbing, it is the first fort captured by Shivaji I.
Approx. 6 hours away from CMST, Mumbai
Panhala: The Maratha leader spent more than 500 days at this place and it was the capital of their empire before it became part of the British Empire in 1827.
Approx. 7 hours and 30 minutes away from CSMT, Mumbai