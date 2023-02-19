Thane: TMC celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti, large number of students in attendance

TMC celebrates 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahara in Thane |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Sunday, celebrated the 393rd birth anniversary of great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Narendra Ballal Auditorium in the TMC headquarters at Panchpakhadi in Thane. The celebration started with the official state song 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha'.

TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade, Transport Chairman Vilas Joshi along with other officials and employees were present on this occasion.

The song Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, written by lyricist Raja Badhe and sung by Shahir Sable, has been accorded the status of state anthem by the Maharashtra government.

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti, this song was performed in the auditorium. Students presented a ‘Powada’ depicting the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and performed a song in praise of Shivaji Maharaj. Teacher Savita Shinde and Prerna Kadam presented the song 'Myanathoon Usale Talwarhi Dhar'.

A large number of students from municipal schools attended this program.