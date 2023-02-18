Panvel: PMC to organise cultural event for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti | Representative Image

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will hold a grand procession with public participation on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti under the guidance of Ganesh Deshmukh. In addition, a number of cultural programs have been planned on February 19.

Citizens have been requested to participate in this program in large numbers on behalf of the Municipal Corporation.

On February 19, at 7.30 am, a floral wreath will be offered to the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. After that, a grand procession will be organized by the corporation at 8 am to the sound of drums. The procession includes a group of 40 women in traditional costumes, Chitrarath, a Lezim troupe of students from various schools and a Banjo troupe.

The procession will pass through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Eswarudh Statue - Martyr's Memorial Chowk - Adarsh Lodge - Line Ali - Loknete D.Ba.Patil Primary School - Gavdevi Temple - Swa. Savarkar Chowk – Bapatwada Chowk – Municipal Corporation Office – Service Planning Office – Bandar Road Chowk – Maulana Azad Chowk – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Statue Post Office. The procession will conclude by offering wreaths for the statue of Shivaji Maharaj.

After this, a cultural program will be organized at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Theater at 10.15 am. A group will be singing the national anthem of Maharashtra state 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Mazha'. Then Rahul will perform Sonawane Powada. After that, the program will conclude with a cultural program like mass dance, Shivcharitra (Shiva Rajyabhishek).

The corporation has appealed to the citizens to attend this grand cultural program on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in large numbers.

