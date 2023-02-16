Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 343rd death anniversary: Inspiring quotes by the warrior king

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 343rd death anniversary: | Twitter

The birth anniversary of the Maratha King, Shivaji Maharaj, is celebrated as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Shivaji was a Maratha warrior and the founder of the Maratha kingdom. He was born in the Shivneri fort of Pune in the year 1630. He is renowned for his valour, leadership abilities, and battle prowess. Being a prudent ruler, Maharaja Chhatrapati Shivaji refused to submit to the British or the Delhi crown.

Despite being kind and gentle, he was a ferocious warrior who could frighten even the most powerful kings when they encountered him on the battlefield. He was a monarch unlike any other because of his brilliant strategies, outstanding leadership abilities, and dedication to moral principles.

Remembering the great hero on his 343rd death anniversary, here are some top quotes by the warrior king:

Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.

When you are enthusiastic the mountain also looks like a clay pile.

Self-confidence provides strength and power imparts knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory

Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.

Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength.

A courageous and brave man also bends in the honour of the learned and wise. Because courage also comes from knowledge and wisdom

One small step taken to reach a small milestone later helps you achieve the bigger goal

