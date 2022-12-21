e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 1 killed, 2 others injured in air pressure control valve explosion in Ambernath factory

Thane: 1 killed, 2 others injured in air pressure control valve explosion in Ambernath factory

The victim, identified as Shrikant Kadam, had filled air in the pressure control valve and was testing the same when it exploded and its lid fell on him and crushed him.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 1 killed, 2 others injured in air pressure control valve explosion in Ambernath factory | Picture for representation
Follow us on

Thane: A 28-year-old worker was killed and two others injured in an explosion during testing of an air pressure control valve at an industrial unit in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in the unit located in Ambernath township where industrial valves were manufactured, they said.

A video surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday purportedly showing other workers running away amid commotion after the incident.

Read Also
Thane: Arrest warrant issued against TMC official, 6 others
article-image

The victim, identified as Shrikant Kadam, had filled air in the pressure control valve and was testing the same when it exploded and its lid fell on him and crushed him, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

Two other workers were injured and admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

An offence was registered against the factory manager, its safety manager, supervisor and others under Indian Penal Code Section 304A (causing death by negligence), the official said, adding no arrest was made so far.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka': Sanjay Raut over inter-state border issue; watch video

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka': Sanjay Raut over inter-state border issue; watch video

Maharashtra government not reinstating old pension scheme: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra government not reinstating old pension scheme: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai Metro underground line Colaba-Bandra-Seepz's initial trial run completes; watch video

Mumbai Metro underground line Colaba-Bandra-Seepz's initial trial run completes; watch video

Will activate all COVID-related medical setups if required: Maharashtra Health Secretary Sanjay...

Will activate all COVID-related medical setups if required: Maharashtra Health Secretary Sanjay...

Maharashtra government to fill up 4,500 posts of doctors & technicians

Maharashtra government to fill up 4,500 posts of doctors & technicians