Thane: Arrest warrant issued against TMC official, 6 others

Thane: The Thane sessions court on Monday, December 20 issued a bailable arrest warrant against the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi and six others based on a complaint filed by Subhash Thombre at Naupada police station that the former had beaten him during action against illegal galas in Thane in 2015.

A case was registered against Sandeep Malvi and six others in 2018 after which a charge sheet was filed. Despite several summons from the court, Malvi and others did not appear in the court.

The complainant Subhash Thombre had requested information regarding the Thane Bhushan, Thane Gaurav and Thane Gunjan Awards given in 2015 on the occasion of TMC anniversary under the Right to Information Act (RTI); but the then TMC Public Relations Officer Sandeep Malvi gave misleading information.

Thombre then filed the first appeal before the then TMC Additional Commissioner Ashok Rankhamb, the first appellate officer. When Malvi came to know that case has been registered against him he along with TMC bodyguard Appasaheb Kamble, Rajendra Gangurde, Vilas Hasbe and Dinesh Bhadange, security guard and constable Gautam Kharat abused and beat up Thombre fracturing his ribs. They also threatened to kill him. Thombre alleged Rankhamb destroyed the evidence of CCTV recording of the incident and also created fake documents to file a complaint against him at Naupada police station.

Subhash Thombre filed case at Naupada police station and the case was registered against Sandeep Malvi, Ashok Rankhamb, Appasaheb Kamble, Rajendra Gangurde, Vilas Hasbe, Dinesh Bhadange and Gautam Kharat under IPC sections 392,325,341,143,147,323,504, 506(2) and 201. Criminal case (charge sheet) vide 314/2022 has been filed and its hearing is in progress.

Malvi had also registered a case against the complainant at Naupada police station. The judge at Thane sessions court has ordered the Naupada police to issue an arrest warrant against Malvi, Rankhamb and five others. Despite repeated summons, the officers did not appear for the hearing during the tenure of then TMC commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal.

As the officers failed to appear for the hearing despite repeated summons, the court finally on Monday ordered the Naupada police to issue an arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, the court has asked the police to produce all the accused before the court on February 3, 2023.