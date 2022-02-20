TET-MHADA cases: 2 arrested from Buldhana, Nashik

Two people were arrested on Saturday in connection with malpractices in the MHADA and TET exams, a Pune police official said.

An official said Buldhana resident Deepak Bhusari was held for irregularities in the MHADA case, while 52-year-old Rajendra Solunke was arrested from Nashik in connection with the Teacher Eligibility Test probe.

Solunke and Bhusari have been remanded in judicial custody till February 23 and 24 respectively, he added.

In the TET case, IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar, Tukaram Supe, Commissioner (now suspended) of the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software, the firm which was responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department, have been arrested so far.

