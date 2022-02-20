Mumbai's flyover projects reviewed, BJP says pending for years

Additional municipal commissioner P Velarasu on Saturday visited important bridges across the city and reviewed the progress of construction work.

He visited Mahalaxmi railway flyover, Teli Gali flyover, Shrikrishna Nagar flyover, Poisar river flyover and Kora Kendra flyover. Recently, the BJP had alleged unreasonable cost escalation despite slow pace of construction work.

BJP corporator and a member of standing committee, Vinod Mishra said they have often raised the issue of slow progress of bridges in the city.

