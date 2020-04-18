'Testing vultures': Netizens accuse Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital of overcharging for COVID-19 tests

This is not the first post of its kind. On April 11, The Week published an article based on the experiences of one dialysis patient, Swapnil Kate. In a series of tweets, he had narrated his experience.

Swapnil, who goes regularly for dialysis at an outlet that he calls "very good", with 'brilliant' doctors was asked to get a COVID-19 test done after a person at the centre tested positive.

"One of the testing centre for COVID-19 was Hiranandani Hospital Powai Mumbai. Patients though since SC has ordered that private labs should do it for free, hospital can do it for free. But Hiranandani hospital asked for 6525 Rs for a single test," he narrated, sharing an image of the bill.

Here too, the test price mentioned in the bill is indeed 4,500. However the hospital adds on a host of other charges, some of which Swapnil alleges, do not make sense.

"1000 Rs out of 6525 Rs are for the Doctor's consultation. Every patient of that dialysis centre has their own Doctor's consultation. So they said please wave off these charges of 1000 Rs. Surprisingly the Doctor was not even present to consult," he noted in one tweet.