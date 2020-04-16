Mumbai: Cooper staff protest lack of safety gear, assault on nurse

The staff also strongly protested the assault on a nurse by the relative of a patient on Tuesday night when reportedly, no authority or security personnel came to her rescue.

"The staffers are not happy with one of the nurses getting beaten up by a patient's relative. However, after we assured them the administration would take the necessary measures, they joined duty," said Dr Pinakin Gujjar, dean of the hospital.

"We have procured the required safety gear for our staffers and will get more in due course of time. This is a testing situation and things are not available easily. We are doing our best to safeguard our staffers," he added.