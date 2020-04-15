Bandra Mob Fiasco: Maha HM Anil Deshmukh says 'misinformation on trains was spread through 11 methods'

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the misinformation regarding the commencement of train services, which allegedly was the reason why a mob of migrant workers descended in Mumbai's Bandra West on Tuesday, was spread using 11 different methods. Deshmukh added that the FIRs are being filed and legal action will follow.
"Misinformation regarding commencement of trains from April 14, 2020 was spread using 11 different methods. The (social media) accounts have been tracked, FIRs are being filed & due legal consequences will follow, Deshmukh tweeted.
Earlier on Tuesday, defying the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, more than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the suburban Bandra railway station on Tuesday afternoon. They were demanding that the state government make transport arrangements so that they can go back to their native towns and villages.
ABP News' Rahul Kulkarni was arrested on Wednesday over his report on resumption of special trains, which might have prompted gathering of migrant workers in Bandra on Tuesday amidst the coronavirus lockdown, a police official said. He will be produced before court tomorrow (Thursday). However, in the reporter's defence, Kulkarni said that during his reportage he never said when the trains would start.
Also, the Mumbai Police arrested Vinay Dubey from Navi Mumbai for posting messages on social media which allegedly triggered the Bandra incident, officials said.
Dubey had demanded that the Maharashtra government should make transportation arrangements to ferry the stranded migrants to their native states and called for nationwide protests if the trains were not made operational till April 18.
