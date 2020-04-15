Bandra Mob Fiasco: Maha HM Anil Deshmukh says 'misinformation on trains was spread through 11 methods'

Earlier on Tuesday, defying the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, more than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the suburban Bandra railway station on Tuesday afternoon. They were demanding that the state government make transport arrangements so that they can go back to their native towns and villages.

ABP News' Rahul Kulkarni was arrested on Wednesday over his report on resumption of special trains, which might have prompted gathering of migrant workers in Bandra on Tuesday amidst the coronavirus lockdown, a police official said. He will be produced before court tomorrow (Thursday). However, in the reporter's defence, Kulkarni said that during his reportage he never said when the trains would start.

Also, the Mumbai Police arrested Vinay Dubey from Navi Mumbai for posting messages on social media which allegedly triggered the Bandra incident, officials said.

Dubey had demanded that the Maharashtra government should make transportation arrangements to ferry the stranded migrants to their native states and called for nationwide protests if the trains were not made operational till April 18.

(With input from Agencies)