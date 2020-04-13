Free coronavirus tests only for the poor: SC amends order; directs Centre to issue guidelines for private labs

The Supreme Court on Monday amended it's previous recommendations to say that novel coronavirus tests should be made free for poor people. Earlier the apex body had directed the Centre to ensure that it was free in all hospitals and laboratories -- both government run and private.
As per the modified order, private labs can continue to charge payment from people who are able to pay the required testing fee. Reportedly, the government has been ordered to inform within a week who exactly falls under the economically weaker category.
On Saturday, a Delhi-based doctor had moved the court seeking a modification. The orthopedist had contended that the decision would put additional burden on private labs and disincentivise them.
The plea had added that tests should be made free only for EWS patients, with immediate reimbursement by the government.
"Free testing for COVID-19 shall be available to persons eligible under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana as already implemented by the Government of India, and any other category of economically weaker sections of the society as notified by the Government for free testing for COVID-19, hereinafter," read an excerpt from the verdict that was tweeted by Bar and Bench.
The modified order also asked the the Government of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to issue "necessary guidelines for reimbursement of cost of free testing of COVID-19 undertaken by private labs and necessary mechanism to defray expenses and reimbursement to the private labs".
Prior to the Supreme Court's involvement, there had been a cap of Rs 4,500 when it came to testing by private agencies and hospitals.
In related news, India has, as of Monday evening recorded over 9,300 positive novel coronavirus cases. As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 324 people have died, while 979 have been 'cured' or have recovered.
