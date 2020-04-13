Free coronavirus tests only for the poor: SC amends order; directs Centre to issue guidelines for private labs

The Supreme Court on Monday amended it's previous recommendations to say that novel coronavirus tests should be made free for poor people. Earlier the apex body had directed the Centre to ensure that it was free in all hospitals and laboratories -- both government run and private.

As per the modified order, private labs can continue to charge payment from people who are able to pay the required testing fee. Reportedly, the government has been ordered to inform within a week who exactly falls under the economically weaker category.

On Saturday, a Delhi-based doctor had moved the court seeking a modification. The orthopedist had contended that the decision would put additional burden on private labs and disincentivise them.

The plea had added that tests should be made free only for EWS patients, with immediate reimbursement by the government.