Free coronavirus testing: Delhi doctor moves SC seeking modification of order

The verdict, while hailed by many has made many private labs hesitant about testing for the novel coronavirus.

For most private laboratories, The Free Press Journal's Jescilia Karayamparambil had earlier reported, the pricing of PPE has been already hurting them. The FPJ report quoted Thyrocare’s Vice President Chandrasekar Mani who believes that if free testing is the way forward, the government will have to pay the private laboratories. Otherwise the private laboratories would not be able to function -- there being a a large number of associated costs such as transportation of the swab samples, the PPE having to be changed for every test, the cost of the kit and so on.

Many others including Biocon chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, have called the apex court's judgement unviable. A Business Today report quoted Shaw as saying that it would be a challenging endeavour for laboratories, especially when one took the current economic scenario into account.

"The whole purpose behind including private laboratories was to augment testing capacity. They have already been told to conduct tests at government-specified rates." Shaw pointed out.