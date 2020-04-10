To test or not to test? Private labs in a dilemma after SC orders 'free tests' for COVID-19

Supplies of kit

The supplies of the kit have started to improve and that has come as a relief at this time for the laboratories. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Mani said, “While the supply of kits is getting stabilised, the challenge is with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) now. We hope gradually that will stabilise too.”

Adding to this, Sushant Kinra, asserted, “We expect more supplies to come in. At present, around 10 lakh kits have been imported by India.”

Even though there are kits imported from various countries, laboratories in India are avoiding the use of Chinese kits. A private laboratories representative said, “There are many Chinese companies that have the right approvals in place. But we are looking at credentials and with Chinese kits that are not quite good. Thus, we avoid giving those kits any preference.” However, a laboratory spokesperson said if the need arises, then they will opt for it, but that would happen only after the laboratory conducts their own validation process.

More tests

The government stated that about 15,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted per day by 165 laboratories. So far, India has tested around 1,44,910 samples. However, there is a need to test more. “We as a country have to do more tests. At present, we are at the bottom of the curve. We will know if our population is infected by doing more tests.” Kinra stressed, “We have to open up and do extensive testing. In the case of massing testing, there is a need to build capacity first. I feel mass testing is not an answer to this pandemic but more testing.”

He claimed that for mass testing to take place either the government has to come forward with pooled resources or there should be a private-public partnership.