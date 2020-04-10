5 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi; 2 attended Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Nizamuddin

On Friday, five new cases were reported from Dharavi, taking the total number of cases in the area to 22. From these five cases, two of them reportedly attended Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Nizamuddin.
Three men from PMGP colony, Muslim Nagar and Murugan chawl, while two women -- 29 and 31 years old -- from Vaibhav apartment and Kalyanwadi were tested positive on Friday.
In a major development, the Maharashtra government will soon deploy State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) contingents to enforce total lockdown in Dharavi and other slums in Mumbai, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.
Briefing on the outcome of the state cabinet meeting presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Tope said that several ministers including Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh urged Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to do whatever necessary.
Nine coronavirus patients died in Mumbai on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the deadly infection in the city to 65, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Seventy-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the day, taking the number of such cases in the country's financial capital to 775, the civic body said.
Six patients were discharged after recovery, it said. So far 65 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city. Mumbai is one of the hotspots of COVID-19 as a large number of people tested positive on the city and the civic body has created 381 containment zones to contain the spread of the virus.
(Inputs from Agencies)
