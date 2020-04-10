5 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi; 2 attended Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Nizamuddin

On Friday, five new cases were reported from Dharavi, taking the total number of cases in the area to 22. From these five cases, two of them reportedly attended Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Nizamuddin.

Three men from PMGP colony, Muslim Nagar and Murugan chawl, while two women -- 29 and 31 years old -- from Vaibhav apartment and Kalyanwadi were tested positive on Friday.

In a major development, the Maharashtra government will soon deploy State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) contingents to enforce total lockdown in Dharavi and other slums in Mumbai, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.