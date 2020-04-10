Coronavirus in Mumbai: State Reserve Police Force to enforce Dharavi lockdown

Mumbai: With Dharavi emerging as a Covid-19 hotspot, the worried Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday decided to deploy the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in the area to ensure strict implementation of the nationwide lockdown.

The cabinet also decided to sanitise Dharavi daily with the help of the Fire Brigade and by using drones, and to start community kitchens to ensure doorstep delivery of food for the jobless and poor.

As many as 17 coronavirus cases, including three fatalities, have been reported in Dharavi. On Thursday, a 70- year-old woman from Kalyanwadi in Dharavi, who had tested positive, died.

Of the 17 cases, five, including a fatality, were reported from SRA buildings in Dr Baliga Nagar, where six members of the Tablighi Jamaat and their wives stayed after returning from the congregation at New Delhi.

Three cases have also been reported from the densely populated slums of Mulund Nagar. “Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi made a power point presentation before the cabinet about the coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai, especially in Dharavi.

On Wednesday, cabinet ministers from Mumbai and I visited Dharavi and reviewed the ground situation. We shared our experiences in the cabinet meeting.

After this, the cabinet decided to deploy SRPF. Though the police department is doing a great job, we need SRPF for strict implementation of the lockdown, especially in the congested area of Dharavi,” said state public health minister Rajesh Tope. Drones will be used for surveillance in the area, in addition to the existing CCTV network.

We observed that there are very few toilets in Dharavi. A single public toilet seat is used by at least 200 persons in a single day. In such a situation, how can cleanliness be ensured? Therefore, we decide to use the Fire brigade and deploy drones to sanitise Dharavi.

Fire brigade vehicles are equipped with power jet technology, which will be used for sanitisation and cleaning of toilets every one or two hours. The drones will spray sanitisers,” Tope added.

“We also discussed relief programmes for the poor and workers engaged in cottage and small-scale industries in Dharavi. Though they are getting cooked food from non-governmental organisations like ISKCON or Sri Ravishankar’s organisation, this food is not enough.