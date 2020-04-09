Coronavirus in Mumbai: Six new cases COVID 19 cases reported from Dharavi in a day

Mumbai: Dharavi, the Mumbai slum that is globally renowned, is now beginning to give civic authorities a nightmare of their lives. Six new cases of CoVID-19 including a death reported in a day from the densely populated slums in the area have set the civic body on a high alert.

The overall number of cases in Dharavi has risen to 13 on Wednesday, including two deaths. The rise has made matters touch and go for the state authorities already racing against time to control a surge of infection across the city. As per the Health Ministry data, Maharashtra has been one of India's major hot zones with more than a tenth of the country's total novel coronavirus cases. The state also currently accounts for almost half of the deaths.

And within the bustling capital city of the state, Dharavi is easily the biggest ticking time bomb. Almost 15 lakh people, many of whom are migrant labourers, live there in small shanties like sardines in a tin.

As of now, about 3,450 residents of Dharavi have been quarantined. There are reports that not many people are readily cooperating with the authorities. Officials admit that people are scared of the virus, but they are more scared of losing their jobs and being taken away to quarantine centres. "In Dharavi, it’s very difficult to get the facts right. On many occasions, we come across residents who are not telling us the truth about their travel history or where they have been out of fear. They fear they will be nabbed and punished for not following lockdown rules," Kiran Dighavkar assistant municipal Commissioner of G (South) ward told the Free Press Journal.