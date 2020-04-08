PVT labs and hospitals should not charge people for COVID-19 test, govt should reimburse them: SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday informed the Central government that hospitals and private labs should not be charging people for novel coronavirus, COVID-19 test.
A procedure can be implemented for the government to reimburse hospitals and private testing labs for these tests instead, the court said.
The story was shared by journalist Nalini Sharma on her Twitter profile.
This is a developing story.
