 'Technology Can Take Policing To Next Level': CM Devendra Fadnavis
“Technology is like a horse. It is the horse rider who decides the destination. If we use technology by taking it in the right direction, fearlessly and in the right manner, then I think we can take policing to the next stage,” Fadnavis said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said using technology in the right direction and in a fearless manner can take policing to the next level. Addressing an annual event of Indian Police Foundation (IPF) at the Maharashtra Police Headquarters in south Mumbai, he stressed the need to change the organisational structure of the police force from time to time to bring in agility.

