'Technology Can Take Policing To Next Level': CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said using technology in the right direction and in a fearless manner can take policing to the next level. Addressing an annual event of Indian Police Foundation (IPF) at the Maharashtra Police Headquarters in south Mumbai, he stressed the need to change the organisational structure of the police force from time to time to bring in agility.

“Technology is like a horse. It is the horse rider who decides the destination. If we use technology by taking it in the right direction, fearlessly and in the right manner, then I think we can take policing to the next stage,” Fadnavis said.

“While we speak about embracing new technology, we also have a lot many questions in our mind, just like when computers were introduced. At that time, we had questions - whether it will affect employment, and had fear that many will lose jobs. But we did well in the (IT) sector. There was a boom in that sector and progress in Silicon Valley,” he said.

The CM also spoke about how Hindi films have often portrayed the Mumbai police unfairly, failing to truly depict the reality. “For many years, films have done an injustice to the Mumbai police. Many times, they did not show when the police delivered on time,” he said.