Mumbai Metro: Technical Glitch At Dahisar East Disrupts Morning Services, Restored By Noon

Technical Glitch At Dahisar East Disrupts Morning Services, Restored By Noon | X/@masktejas

Commuters on Mumbai’s Metro Lines 2A and 7 experienced minor disruptions on the morning of September 24 due to a technical issue during a trial run on the upcoming Metro Line 9. However, services were fully restored by early afternoon.

Issue Near Dahisar East

According to Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL), the issue occurred near the Dahisar East point section while a train was transitioning from Line 9 to Line 7 during the trial run. The train briefly halted due to a technical snag but was quickly managed without major impact on regular services.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Operational Adjustments

To ensure uninterrupted travel for commuters, MMMOCL implemented temporary operational changes. Single-line working was activated between Ovaripada and Aarey stations, allowing trains to run in both directions on a single track. In addition, short loop services were introduced between Gundavali and Aarey on both lines to maintain connectivity and reduce delays.

Services on Main Stretch Unaffected

Importantly, services on the main stretch of Lines 2A and 7, from Andheri West to Dahisar, continued to operate fully on both lines throughout the morning.

Metro’s Response

“Our maintenance team was immediately deployed, the issue was resolved promptly, and services are now running smoothly once again reflecting Maha Mumbai Metro’s commitment to safe, reliable & seamless journeys for Mumbaikars,” MMMOCL said in its statement.

Metro Line 9 Under Trial

Metro Line 9 is currently under trial and is part of the city’s broader metro network expansion aimed at improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.