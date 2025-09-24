Mumbai News: Train Services Between Vangani And Badlapur Disrupted After Buffalo Hit By Local Train

Train services between Vangani and Badlapur were briefly disrupted on Tuesday morning after a buffalo came onto the railway tracks and was hit by a local train.

The incident occurred at around 11:15 am, leading to a temporary halt of two local trains and one express train heading towards Mumbai. Services between Vangani and Badlapur were affected for nearly an hour until the track was cleared and operations resumed around 12:15 pm.

Railway officials confirmed that train movement was restored smoothly after the animal was removed from the tracks.

According to Central Railway (CR), despite the disruption, rail traffic from Thane towards both Mumbai and Kalyan remained operational during the incident.

