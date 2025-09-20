 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets Top Military Leaders, Reviews Coastal Security And Civil-Military Collaboration
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets Top Military Leaders, Reviews Coastal Security And Civil-Military Collaboration

Saturday, September 20, 2025
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with the General Officer Commanding of the Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa Area Lieutenant General D S Kushwah during the meeting.

Mumbai: Two of India’s top military leaders, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and the General Officer Commanding of the Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa Area Lieutenant General D S Kushwah , separately met the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai, on Saturday. These meetings underscored the strong collaboration between the state government and India’s armed forces.

During his meeting, Vice Admiral Swaminathan provided a comprehensive overview of the current maritime security situation on the western coast. He briefed the Chief Minister on the operational readiness of the Western Naval Command, with a specific focus on coastal defense measures for Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan during the meeting

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan during the meeting

In a separate engagement, Lieutenant General Kushwah  held discussions with the Chief Minister on several key topics. Their meeting centered on the concept of military-civil fusion within the modern security landscape, exploring how the armed forces and civilian authorities can work more closely together. Other important subjects included the Indian Army's recent and effective role in flood relief operations, rear area security, and welfare initiatives for veterans and their families.

The discussions with both leaders highlighted the significant synergy between the armed forces and the state government. The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the professionalism and selfless service of the military, acknowledging their crucial contributions to Maharashtra’s security and welfare. The military leaders, in turn, reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation in security, disaster relief, and support for veterans.

