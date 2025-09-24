Mumbai News: MHADA’s Kamathipura Redevelopment Project Stuck As Tender Process Remains Incomplete

MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: Since June, MHADA's Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board has initiated the tender process for the redevelopment of Kamathipura in South Mumbai. Nonetheless, after three months, the tender process is still unfinished. The tender process is being prolonged for some reason. The repair board has now prolonged the tender process by another week.

The postponement in the tender process is consequently hindering the project's execution. Kamathipura covers an area of around 34 acres and includes 475 cessed buildings, 163 non-cessed buildings, 15 reconstructed buildings, in addition to PMGP buildings. A total of 52 structures have fallen. There are 15 places of worship, two educational institutions, four government buildings, and eight additional facilities. Kamathipura is home to 6,073 residents and has 1,342 non-residents.

The structures in Kamathipura are all aged and began to deteriorate after 1990. At this point, these structures are irreparable. Consequently, since it was essential to redevelop the structures in this area, the state government ultimately assigned the task of redeveloping Kamathipura to the Correction Board.

Consequently, the Correction Board executed the required steps and, with the state government's consent, released tenders for the project's work on June 12. This tender was issued in accordance with the Construction and Development Agency (C&D) guidelines. Although three months have gone by since the tender process began, it has yet to be completed, according to report by Loksatta.

The Correction Board has prolonged the tender procedure several times. The Correction Board states that the extension is granted at the request of interested companies. Nonetheless, because of this extension, the tender process and subsequently the project's execution is experiencing delays.

The deadline for tender submissions was Wednesday, September 24, but the tender process was prolonged once more a week or two ago. The deadline is now set for September 30, and it will only be evident on that date whether the tenders will be opened this time or if the Correction Board will extend it once more.