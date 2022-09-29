Mumbai: Techie held for creating director Sriram Raghavan’s fake Instagram profile to lure female models

PIXABAY

Mumbai: Mumbai police have arrested a 31 year old Tamil Nadu techie for allegedly creating fake Instagram profile of director Sriram Raghavan, with intentions to take advantage of aspiring female models.

The police added that the techie used to interact with the models and used to ask them to take part in photo shoots as part of ‘auditions’ for a web series that would have obscene and nude scenes.

He was luring them to give a role in a web series, the police added.

Sriram Raghavan is a National Award-winning director known for movies like ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Badlapur’.