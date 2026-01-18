Epilepsy Foundation India Marks Strong Presence At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 To Promote Awareness And Inclusion

Epilepsy Foundation India (EFI) marked its participation in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, raising awareness, promoting inclusion, and advocating the rights and well-being of Persons with Epilepsy (PWE). |

Mumbai: Epilepsy Foundation India (EFI) marked its participation in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, raising awareness, promoting inclusion, and advocating the rights and well-being of Persons with Epilepsy (PWE).

Longstanding Association With Event

EFI has been participating in the Tata Mumbai Marathon for over 15 years, using the platform to create awareness about epilepsy, a condition affecting approximately 14 million people in India.

This year, EFI fielded a strong contingent of over 400 participants comprising PWE, caregivers, doctors, neurologists, therapists, medical professionals, support staff, volunteers, and dedicated fund-raisers, all of them sharing the goal of breaking the stigma associated with epilepsy and building understanding around epilepsy.

Participation Across Marathon Categories

The Dream Run saw 330 participants, the 10-km run had 13 participants and one person participated in the full marathon. While 50 supporters cheered the participants, four took part in the half marathon.

Dr Nirmal Surya, founder-chairman trustee of Epilepsy Foundation India, participated in the 10-km run, motivating PWEs and reinforcing EFI’s commitment to awareness and fund-raising for the cause. EFI said that the presence of PWE running alongside medical experts and caregivers conveyed a powerful message of empowerment, capability, and inclusion, reaffirming that epilepsy should never be a barrier to leading an active and fulfilling life.

