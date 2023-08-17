Tardeo Murder Case: Police Arrest 30-Year-Old In Connection To Robbery & Murder

Indore: Fake Robbery Story Goes Kaput, Master-mind Held With 2 Friends | Representative Image

Police have arrested Sumit Bhagwandas Tatwal (30) in connection with the robbery and murder in the house of elderly couple in Tardeo. Police said that it was Tatwal who had tipped off the accused about the couple staying alone and having gold jewelery and money at their house. On Sunday, three men barged into the house of Madan Mohan Agarwal (75), a resident of Yusuf Manzil, Tardeo, and looted gold jewelery and cash from him and his wife by applying sellotape on their hands, feet and mouth. Surekha Agarwal (70) was killed in this incident.

Police told that Tatwal is originally from Rajasthan and lives in Malad area of ​​Mumbai. Tatwal was working as a salesman at Agarwal's shop at Kalbadevi. Ever since he had been working at Agarwal's shop, he had visited Tardeo's house twice. He knew that the Agarwal couple lived alone in the house and informed his three companions about it.Police told that the three people who committed the crime at Agarwal's house, they also put Tatwal's share in looted gold jewelery and rupees and transferred the money to his bank account.

Police said that Tatwal had not gone to Agarwal's house to commit robbery, but on his own instructions, the criminals carried out the incident.Tatwal came to Mumbai only in January this year and lives in a rented house in Malad. He is married and has a child too.The police arrested Tatwal and produced him in the court, where the court sent him to police custody till 23 August.

A police officer told that information about Tatwal's previous criminal record is being received, which is being verified.DCP Akbar Pathan told that Sumit Agarwal has been arrested and other accused in this case will also be arrested soon.Madan Mohan Agarwal has an imitation jewelery business which is now managed by both his sons. Agarwal has one shop in Kalbadevi and another in Marine Lines. Tatwal was posted as a salesman at Kalbadevi's shop in the month of January itself.

A police official said that the amount of jewelery stolen from Agarwal's house is not yet clear as Agarwal is still in shock over the death of his wife Surekha. Both his sons have been talked to, so it is estimated that the accused have looted gold jewelery worth more than Ten lakhs. The accused had visited Agarwal's house twice. Once to do recce and second time to do robbery. Both the times the accused were seen taking a taxi from Tardeo and going towards South Mumbai.Unit number three of the Mumbai crime branch, which is probing the case in parallel, has also detained two suspects and is questioning them.