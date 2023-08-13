Mumbai Horror: 70-Yr-Old Woman Dies In Tardeo After Robbers Tie Elderly Couple, Flee With Gold Ornaments

Thane: Man pushed off building during robbery bid, dies | Representative Photo

Mumbai: In Tardeo, three persons barged into a house and tied the hands and legs of an elderly couple and looted gold ornaments from their house. The accused had put sellotape on the mouths of both of them. The woman died during this robbery incident.

According to the information received from the police, Madan Mohan Agarwal(75) was leaving the house for morning walk at 6.30 am when three unknown people pushed him home.

Agarwal's wife Surekha (70) was also in the house. These three people tied their hands and feet with a rope while applying sellotape on their mouths.

The police officer revealed that after tying both of them, all three of them took the precious gold ornaments from the house and went away.

Madan Mohan Agarwal somehow opened the door with his hands and legs tied and called the neighbor, who immediately informed the Tardeo police.

Police reached the spot and took the husband and wife to Nair Hospital, where the doctors declared Surekha dead.

Tardeo Police and Mumbai Crime Branch are probing the matter.

