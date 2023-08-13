 Mumbai News: Hindu Outfit Calls For Pan-India Boycott Of Starbucks Over Use Of Halal Meat
Mumbai News: Hindu Outfit Calls For Pan-India Boycott Of Starbucks Over Use Of Halal Meat

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) sent its volunteers to Starbucks outlets and shot videos in which the international chain's sales personnel can be heard confirming that they use only halal meat.

Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Mumbai News: Hindu Outfit Calls For Pan-India Boycott Of Starbucks Over Use Of Halal Meat

Mumbai: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), a non-political organization of Hindus, has called for a pan-India boycott of Starbucks.

Spokesperson for the HJS Ramesh Shinde told FPJ that the boycott call was given since Starbucks uses only halal meat in its products. The HJS sent its volunteers to Starbucks outlets and shot videos in which the international chain's sales personnel can be heard confirming that they use only halal meat.

Funds Diverted To Questionable Purposes

Shinde said any organization that vends halal products has to get a certificate from an Islamic body. These funds are utilized for questionable purposes.

In any case, it is most unfair to impose halal meet on non-Muslims, Shinde said. The HJS has been conducting a campaign against halal economy for the past several months.

