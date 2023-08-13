 Mumbai News: MLA Prakash Surve's Son, Accomplices Remain At Large Days After Alleged Businessman Abduction in Goregaon
On August 10, a formal complaint was lodged against Raj Surve and around 15 other individuals, accusing them of forcibly kidnapping a businessman and coercing him into signing a document.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
MLA Prakash Surve | ANI

Raj Surve, the son of MLA Prakash Surve (associated with the Eknath Shinde faction), and his accomplices are yet to be arrested following their alleged involvement in the abduction of a businessman in Goregaon.

On August 10, a formal complaint was lodged against Raj Surve and around 15 other individuals, accusing them of forcibly kidnapping a businessman and coercing him into signing a document. The Vanrai police swiftly apprehended three suspects on the very day the complaint was registered, but no additional arrests have been executed thus far.

Subsequently, on August 12, a delegation representing the Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction, led by Vilas Potnis, MLC, and Vinod Ghosalkar, Chief of Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh and former corporators, convened a meeting with Rajiv Jain, the Additional Police Commissioner of the North Region. During the meeting, they underscored the urgency for the immediate arrest of Raj Surve. He is the son of MLA Prakash Surve, aligned with the Eknath Shinde faction, and is allegedly linked to the businessman's abduction.

article-image

