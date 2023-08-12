Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Swift Arrest Of MLA Prakash Surve's Son In Kidnapping Case Of Music Company CEO

MLA Prakash Surve | ANI

A delegation from the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by MLC Vilas Potnis, Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh Vinod Ghosalkar, and former corporators, met with Rajiv Jain, Additional Police Commissioner of the North Region. They emphasised the need for the police to promptly arrest Raj Surve, the son of MLA Prakash Surve (Eknath Shinde faction), in connection with the kidnapping and ransom of a businessman.

Three individuals have already been arrested for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of Rajkumar Singh, CEO of Aadishakti Music Company. However, Raj Surve, son of MLA Prakash Surve and his associates, remain at large.

The Shiv Sena delegation urged for the same level of promptness in arresting Raj Surve as has been observed in apprehending Shiv Sena (UBT) workers regarding the video viral.

Case against Raj Surve

A case was filed against Raj Surve, son of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve (Shinde Faction), and around 15 others for allegedly kidnapping a businessman for ransom in Goregaon. The alleged abduction took place with guns, and the FIR was filed on August 10 at Van Oirai police station.

The complaint comes from Rajkumar Jagdish Singh (38), who lives in Goregaon East and is the CEO of Global Music Junction Private Limited. His company provides digital collateral loans. Another businessman, Manoj Mishra (30) from Patna, Bihar, borrowed Rs. 8 crore from Singh's company in 2021 for a YouTube channel. The agreement stated that Mishra would repay 11 crores to Singh over 5 years.

Complainant's version of events

According to the complainant, Mishra used the loan for purposes other than the YouTube channel, causing Singh's company to suffer less profit. Singh's company asked Mishra to use the loan for the intended purpose, but Mishra asked for more money, which Singh declined. In 2022, Mishra began pressuring Singh to cancel the agreement. In 2023, they agreed to a settlement, and Singh transferred one crore to Mishra's company between June 2023 and July 2023.

A CCTV footage also showed what happened inside when Rajkumar Singh was forced by the goons to leave with them.

On August 9, at 3:20 pm, Singh received a call from someone claiming to be from Prakash Surve's office, asking him to come there. When Singh inquired about the caller's identity, they threatened him and said, 'I am your father, you better come here.' Singh said he would come on Saturday and hung up.

Later, around 10 to 12 people forcibly entered Singh's office. They verbally abused and physically attacked Singh, then took him to Prakash Surve's office at gunpoint. Raj Surve and Manoj Mishra were present. Raj Surve told Singh to resolve Mishra's issue immediately, or he would be held there until it was resolved. They then moved Singh to another building's first floor. Police called Singh, but he couldn't explain his situation in detail.