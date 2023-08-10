 Mumbai: Shinde Sena MLA Prakash Surve's Son Allegedly Abducts Music Company CEO, Makes Him Sign Papers
The abduction was allegedly done on gunpoint.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
Prakash Surve | File Image

In a shocking case, a case has been registered against Shinde camp Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve's son and some others in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman in Mumbai. The abduction was allegedly done on gunpoint. According to reports, on Wednesday (August 9), close to 10-15 people stormed into the Global Music Junction office in Goregaon, Mumbai, and kidnapped the music company CEO.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

