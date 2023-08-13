Mumbai Crime: Minor Stabs Coaching Class Owner In Full Public View In Mira Road; Watch CCTV Footage

Snapshot of the CCTV footage |

Mira-Bhayandar: A 17-year-old boy surrendered before the police after stabbing the owner of a coaching academy with a knife in Kashimira on Thursday afternoon. The entire sequence of the crime was caught on camera.

According to the police the incident took place outside a general store in the Penkarpada area of Mira Road at around 1:30pm.

The ghastly incident

The victim identified as Raju Umashankar Thakur, 26, runs coaching classes in the nearby Suprabhat Chawl. Thakur was speaking with some of the locals when the accused arrived there with a knife and stabbed him in his abdomen. He later surrendered himself at the Kashimira police station.

Motive behind attack is yet to be discovered

Thakur was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be critical. “Although the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, prima facie investigations revealed that the assailant and the victim were entangled in some old dispute and a fresh development could have apparently triggered the crime,” said the investigating officer.

An offence under section 326 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the minor accused who will be produced before the principal magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board.