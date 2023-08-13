 Mumbai Crime: Minor Stabs Coaching Class Owner In Full Public View In Mira Road; Watch CCTV Footage
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Minor Stabs Coaching Class Owner In Full Public View In Mira Road; Watch CCTV Footage

Mumbai Crime: Minor Stabs Coaching Class Owner In Full Public View In Mira Road; Watch CCTV Footage

The incident took place outside a general store in the Penkarpada area of Mira Road at around 1:30pm. The entire sequence of the crime was caught on camera.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Snapshot of the CCTV footage |

Mira-Bhayandar: A 17-year-old boy surrendered before the police after stabbing the owner of a coaching academy with a knife in Kashimira on Thursday afternoon. The entire sequence of the crime was caught on camera.

According to the police the incident took place outside a general store in the Penkarpada area of Mira Road at around 1:30pm.

Watch the video here:

The ghastly incident

The victim identified as Raju Umashankar Thakur, 26, runs coaching classes in the nearby Suprabhat Chawl. Thakur was speaking with some of the locals when the accused arrived there with a knife and stabbed him in his abdomen. He later surrendered himself at the Kashimira police station.

Motive behind attack is yet to be discovered

Thakur was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be critical. “Although the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, prima facie investigations revealed that the assailant and the victim were entangled in some old dispute and a fresh development could have apparently triggered the crime,” said the investigating officer.

An offence under section 326 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the minor accused who will be produced before the principal magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Man Convicted For Murdering Auto-Rickshaw Driver In Broad Daylight Over...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Lured With Free Gifts, Mira Road Man Loses ₹1.12 Lakh To Online Shopping Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Lured With Free Gifts, Mira Road Man Loses ₹1.12 Lakh To Online Shopping Fraud

Maharashtra: 2 MPs, 8 MLAs From Uddhav Camp To Join CM Shinde Soon, Claims MP Prataprao Jadhav

Maharashtra: 2 MPs, 8 MLAs From Uddhav Camp To Join CM Shinde Soon, Claims MP Prataprao Jadhav

Mumbai Horror: 70-Yr-Old Woman Dies In Tardeo After Robbers Tie Elderly Couple, Flee With Gold...

Mumbai Horror: 70-Yr-Old Woman Dies In Tardeo After Robbers Tie Elderly Couple, Flee With Gold...

BJP's Nitin Gadkari Aims To Introduce Policy To Replace Siren Sounds With Flute, Tabla, 'Shankh'

BJP's Nitin Gadkari Aims To Introduce Policy To Replace Siren Sounds With Flute, Tabla, 'Shankh'

Mumbai Crime: Minor Stabs Coaching Class Owner In Full Public View In Mira Road; Watch CCTV Footage

Mumbai Crime: Minor Stabs Coaching Class Owner In Full Public View In Mira Road; Watch CCTV Footage