 Navi Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Man Convicted For Murdering Auto-Rickshaw Driver In Broad Daylight Over Parking Lot Tiff
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Turbhe MIDC police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old rickshaw driver by stabbing with a screwdriver in the Turbhe Store area on Tuesday morning. The accused got angry after the victim parked his auto-rickshaw in front of his shop.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Chavan and the incident took place around 11 am on Tuesday near Saramai Mandir in Turbhe Store.

According to police, the accused identified as Dinesh Maurya, a resident of the Turbhe store and runs a scrape shop was opening his shop on Tuesday morning. He was taking out goods from his shop and keeping them outside. Meanwhile, the victim's autorickshaw driver parked his rickshaw in front of a shop in Maurya.

What exactly happened?

The accused asked him to remove the rickshaw. However, they landed in an argument and in a fit of rage, Maurya stabbed the screwdriver at the chest of Chavan. The victim fell into a pool of blood. He was taken to the civic hospital in Vashi. However, he was declared dead by doctors.

Meanwhile, the accused Maurya himself surrendered at Turbhe MIDC police. “We have registered a case of murder against him and started an investigation,” said a police official from Turbhe MIDC police station.

Meanwhile, after the incident, panic gripped Turbhe Store which is a slum. A team of police was deputed to normalise the situation.

