'Tandav' controversy: As UP Police arrives in Mumbai, HM Anil Deshmukh says 'action on complaint to be as per law'

Maharashtra Police have received a complaint about controversial web series "Tandav" and formal action will taken in the case as per law, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, Deshmukh also demanded the Centre to come up with a law to regulate content on the over the top (OTT) platforms.

After several FIRs were filed in some states against the Amazon Prime Video's political drama "Tandav" for alleged inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities and calls for its ban, its makers on Tuesday agreed to implement changes to the controversial web series.

Deshmukh said, "We have received a complaint. We will register an FIR and take action formally." He did not specify who has lodged the complaint.