After criminal complaint against Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav', creator Ali Abbas Zafar offers 'unconditional apology'

This comes amid growing dissent over Saif's recent web series 'Tandav'. Accused of insulting the Hindu deities, the web series had faced charges of inflaming religious passions and some police complaints have also been filed.

Taking cognisance of complaints over the web series, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday sought an explanation from the Amazon Prime Video on the issue.

After a complaint was filed against the makers of the show, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Monday issued a warning.

"Be prepared to pay the price for hurting religious sentiments... UP Police has left for Mumbai in a vehicle," he tweeted tagging the cast of the show.