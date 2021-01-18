After criminal complaint against Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav', creator Ali Abbas Zafar offers 'unconditional apology'

After a criminal complaint was filed before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Amazon Prime and the makers of Saif Ali Khan starrer web series 'Tandav', the creator of the political drama, Abbas Zafar has apologised on behalf of the entire cast and crew.
The statement shared on Twitter read, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series 'Tandav' and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people."
Stressing that the series is a complete work of fiction, the filmmaker added, "The web series 'Tandav' is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of 'Tandav' take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologise if it has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments."
This comes amid growing dissent over Saif's recent web series 'Tandav'. Accused of insulting the Hindu deities, the web series had faced charges of inflaming religious passions and some police complaints have also been filed.
Taking cognisance of complaints over the web series, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday sought an explanation from the Amazon Prime Video on the issue.
After a complaint was filed against the makers of the show, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Monday issued a warning.
"Be prepared to pay the price for hurting religious sentiments... UP Police has left for Mumbai in a vehicle," he tweeted tagging the cast of the show.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)