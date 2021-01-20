'Tandav' makers will implement changes

Back to the wall, the makers of "Tandav" on Tuesday agreed to make changes in their controversial web series after several FIRs were filed against the political drama for alleged inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities and calls for its ban.

The day also saw many political leaders expressing the need for close monitoring of OTT platforms besides protests at some places with the demonstrators burning effigies of series director Ali Abbas Zafar.

‘Tandav’, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday but the show ran into trouble over its depiction of Hindu deities.

Taking cognisance of complaints over the web series, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Sunday sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video on the issue. With the controversy refusing to die down, the cast and crew of the series Tuesday evening said they have decided to implement changes to address concerns.

OTT content does not come under the ambit of the Central Board of Film Certification, at present. The government though had recently brought OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, besides other online news and current affairs content, under the ambit of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, giving it powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space.