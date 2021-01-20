'Tandav' row: UP Police team arrives in Mumbai to conduct probe into a case registered against Saif Ali Khan's web series

A four-member team of Uttar Pradesh Police arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to conduct a probe into a case registered in Lucknow against controversial web series "Tandav", an official said on Wednesday.

The UP Police team is likely to record statements of the makers and cast and crew of the Amazon Prime Video's series, which has been accused of hurting religious sentiments for its depiction of Hindu deities.

The UP Police personnel reached Mumbai in the morning and visited the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-1) in suburban Andheri for assistance, the official said.