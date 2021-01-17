Mumbai: BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodges complaint against the makers of Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav'

Maharashtra: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam has filed a complaint against the makers of Saif Ali Khan's recently released political drama 'Tandav'. Kadam, in his complaint, has alleged that the web series have insulted Hindu Gods.

On Sunday, the BJP MLA lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar police station and said, "Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," reports ANI.