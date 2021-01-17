Mumbai: BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodges complaint against the makers of Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav'

Maharashtra: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam has filed a complaint against the makers of Saif Ali Khan's recently released political drama 'Tandav'. Kadam, in his complaint, has alleged that the web series have insulted Hindu Gods.
On Sunday, the BJP MLA lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar police station and said, "Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," reports ANI.
On Friday, as early reviews started pouring in on Twitter, several netizens had also labelled it 'Hinduphobic' and called for a boycott.
In the scene, which has been accused of insulting Hindu Gods, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who plays a student leader, is scene performing a skit. The video of the scene is currently going viral on social media.
The show, written by Gaurav Solanki, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15.
With the involvement of issues like student politics and the tussle for power between members of the same political party, the series showcases the extent to which people go in the pursuit of power.
‘Tandav’ marks the OTT debut for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who is best known for films like ‘Sultan’, ‘Bharat’, and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.
The nine-episode political drama features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kritika Kamra, among others.
