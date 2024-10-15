Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: CR Collects 9.98 Tonnes Of Plastic Waste And 109.97 Tonnes Of General Waste During Cleanliness Drive From Oct 1-15

Central Railway collects nearly 10 tonnes of plastic waste during Swachhata Pakhwada 2024 | File Photo

Mumbai: The Environment and Housekeeping Wing of Central Railway has announced remarkable outcomes from the 'Swachhata Pakhwada-2024,' held from October 1 to October 15. During this period, a substantial 9.98 tonnes of plastic waste and 109.97 tonnes of general waste were collected and disposed of from various locations, including railway stations, workshops, and other railway premises. This initiative highlights Central Railway's commitment to maintaining cleanliness and environmental sustainability across its operations.

The drive, part of Indian Railways' nationwide Cleanliness Campaign, saw the penalization of 268 individuals for failing to adhere to cleanliness protocols, resulting in fines totaling Rs 68,140. This strict enforcement underscores the commitment to maintaining hygiene standards.

In addition to waste management, the campaign featured the installation of “Waste to Art” selfie points at 32 stations, promoting artistic expressions while raising awareness about waste disposal. A total of 461.7 kilometers of railway tracks and 116 kilometers of drains were cleaned during this period, showcasing a comprehensive approach to cleanliness.

General Manager Dharam Veer Meena praised the dedication of officers and staff who contributed to the success of the Swachhata Pakhwada, highlighting the importance of collective efforts in achieving a cleaner environment. The initiative began with the administration of the 'Swachhata pledge' to employees, fostering a culture of cleanliness throughout the organization.

The second day of the drive coincided with Gandhi Jayanti, during which Meena paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The day included a special train flag-off adorned with cleanliness themes, along with Rangoli displays, exhibitions, and Nukkad Nataks aimed at educating the public.

Celebrities, including actress Dia Mirza, participated in various activities, such as a painting project at Sewri station, amplifying the message of cleanliness to a broader audience. The campaign featured daily themes focused on various aspects of cleanliness, including clean stations, trains, and drinking water, encouraging active participation from NGOs and local communities.

"This initiative not only underscores Central Railway's commitment to cleanliness but also inspires public engagement in environmental stewardship. With 9,200 participants in Shramdaan activities, the drive illustrates a community united in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier environment" said an official.