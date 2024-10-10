Mumbai Local Trains :Central Railway's Suburban Services Disrupted 3rd Time In A Week Causing To Delays Of Up To 20 Minutes

Central Railway | File

Central Railway's suburban services on the mainline have faced significant disruptions this week, causing delays of up to 20 minutes on Thursday afternoon. An official from Central Railway attributed the delays to "bunching" at various locations in the Mumbai area, which he noted was exacerbated by the entry of unscheduled long-distance trains into the suburban section. Despite no reported equipment failures, passengers expressed frustration over the recurring issues.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, a signal failure at Kasara resulted in delays for several suburban services, beginning around noon and lasting until approximately 1 PM. This incident further strained the reliability of the central lines' operations.

On Tuesday, services were again disrupted due to two separate incidents. An emergency block was implemented between Matunga and Sion in the afternoon, while overnight, issues with overhead equipment near Koper compounded the challenges for commuters.

Passengers have called for improvements in the scheduling and management of suburban services, citing a need for more consistent and reliable train operations.