Mumbai: Overcrowding Chaos At Mulund Station Amid Central Railway Dombivali AC Local Train Delays Sparks Outrage; Video Viral

Commuters face chaos at Mulund station as overcrowding delays Dombivali AC local trains | File Photo

Mumbai: A video depicting the overwhelming chaos at Mulund station has gone viral, attracting over 90,000 views within just 24 hours. The footage, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @s_r_khandelwal on October 8 at around 7:30 PM, highlights the dire conditions commuters face during peak hours on Mumbai's suburban rail network.

The video captures a Dombivali-bound AC local train struggling to accommodate the throngs of passengers attempting to board. With the train doors unable to close due to severe overcrowding, many commuters were left stranded on the platform.

Situation of Dombivali AC Local shot by me from Mulund. This is the condition of AC trains. Imagine the situation in Non AC. More than 50% commuters without AC ticket. People not even allowing doors to be shut properly which is worsening the delay! @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/vMKcSNAuAu — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 8, 2024

Frequent travelers expressed their frustration, pointing out that this overcrowding issue not only affects their daily commute but also compromises the punctuality of both AC and non-AC trains in the region.

"Due to overcrowding, the doors were not shut properly, causing delays that ripple across the entire schedule," commented one commuter, echoing a growing sentiment among daily travelers.

The situation raises serious concerns, especially as many passengers are reportedly traveling without proper AC tickets, exacerbating the overcrowding problem. In response to the viral footage, user @chavanvilas21 criticized the Ministry of Railways, calling for stricter ticket checks and actionable solutions. "It's time to show some courage and implement changes that can actually improve the situation," they stated, a sentiment resonating with many commuters.

Another user shared their experience, noting, "This happens every day at 8:59 AM on the fast train from Dombivali," further underscoring the urgent need for measures to tackle chronic overcrowding.

Currently, the Central Railway operates 1,810 suburban train services daily, including 66 air-conditioned services. On average, 77,000 passengers use AC services, while non-AC trains serve around 3.8 million daily passengers. However, delays are a common occurrence, with users like Nilesh Karandikar commenting on the persistent tardiness of local trains on the Central Railway.

“There’s a huge correction that’s needed when it comes to our #RailwaySystem. The Railway Ministry must implement a system to control the crowd. There has to be a limit on people boarding the trains. A gated system with proper queues should be introduced,” posted user @Singedin_Raj, echoing widespread calls for reform.

In response to the chaos caused by the Dombivali AC local, user @prathmess3262 shared footage of a jam-packed non-air-conditioned train that followed the delayed AC local, highlighting the ripple effect of the overcrowding crisis.