Mumbai Rains: Suburban Local Trains Running Unaffected; Central Railways Facing Delay Of 5-10 Mins

Despite heavy rainfall impacting the city, Western Railway (WR) officials have confirmed that suburban train services in the Mumbai Central division were operating normally.
However, the Central Railway (CR) railways main line and harbour line services were running 5 to 10 minutes behind schedule.
A spokesperson from CR stated that while the main line and Harbour line services were running behind the schedule five to ten minutes, Trans-Harbour line trains were running on time.
This is breaking story. Further details awaited
