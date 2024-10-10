Mumbai Rains: Suburban Local Trains Running Unaffected; Central Railways Facing Delay Of 5-10 Mins

Navi Mumbai: Water coming out through the manhole on platform no -1 of Seawood railway station during heavy rains | Salman Ansari

Despite heavy rainfall impacting the city, Western Railway (WR) officials have confirmed that suburban train services in the Mumbai Central division were operating normally.

However, the Central Railway (CR) railways main line and harbour line services were running 5 to 10 minutes behind schedule.

Read Also Mumbai Rains: Heavy Traffic Disrupts South And Western Routes In City

A spokesperson from CR stated that while the main line and Harbour line services were running behind the schedule five to ten minutes, Trans-Harbour line trains were running on time.

This is breaking story. Further details awaited