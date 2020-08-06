Sushant Singh Rajput's death: CBI registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and family

The agency acted swiftly on a reference from the government in Bihar, the home state of 34-year-old Rajput, where his family had lodged an FIR against Chakraborty, they said.

The Patna police had registered the FIR under IPC sections related to alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and abetment to suicide, among others.

The case has gone to the CBI on a reference from the Bihar government which has been forwarded to the agency by the central government.

A state government cannot give a case to the CBI. It is routed through the Department of Personnel and Training, the nodal ministry for the CBI.