Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police team returns to Patna from Mumbai

The four-member Bihar Police team which was in Mumbai to investigate the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput returned to Patna on Thursday.

The team will submit its report to Patna's Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma.

The police team arrived at Patna Airport on Thursday afternoon.

However, they refused to speak to the media but said that despite the adverse circumstances they have collected whatever evidence they could lay their hands on in the case.

The Bihar Police team had gone to Mumbai on July 27 after Sushant Singh's father K.K. Singh filed a complaint on July 25 at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

After this, Patna city SP Vinay Tiwari was also sent to Mumbai. However, he was quarantined there and is yet to return.