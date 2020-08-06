Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: BMC says four Bihar cops who came on July 27 are untraceable

Days after Patna IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was quarantined, the BMC is now planning to quarantine the other four Bihar cops who came to the city on July 27 to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the Patna officers said that they won't disclose their location as quarantining them would be unconstitutional. The four officers include inspectors Manoranjan Bharti and Qaisar Alam, and sub-inspectors Durgesh Gehlot and Nishant Singh. A BMC official told the leading daily that they are trying to trace the four cops who reached Mumbai but they are untraceable. The official further said that the home quarantine protocol is same for everybody.
Meanwhile, the BMC has suggested use of digital platforms to avoid physical contact in its repose to Bihar Police's letter seeking exemption from home quarantine norms for IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who landed on Sunday to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
In a letter issued on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked Bihar Police to use digital platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Jio Meet, Microsoft Teams or others, for interactions in the city.
The BMC stated this in its response to the letter submitted by Bihar Police on August 3 seeking exemption from home quarantine protocols for Tiwari. The Patna city SP, who landed in Mumbai on Sunday to head a team of Bihar police probing the Rajput death case, was quarantined by the BMC for 14 days.
Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 24. The Bihar Police team is probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case filed by the late actor's father in Patna against his son's Mumbai-based girlfriend and budding actress Rhea Chakraborty. The Bihar government has recommended the probe in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
