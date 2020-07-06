Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali explains why he had dropped the late actor from his movies

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, accompanied by his legal team, came to the Bandra police station on Monday morning to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. He was questioned for over three hours by the police regarding allegations that Rajput had been dropped from his films for having signed a contract with a major production house.

According to police sources, Bhansali showed up around 12.30 pm and recorded his statement for the next three hours. the filmmaker said the reason he was not able to work with Rajput was because the latter had prior work commitments with Yash Raj Films and was also working on Shekhar Kapur's Paani and there was a clash of dates.