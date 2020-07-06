'Kaise jeena hai hum decide kar sakte hain': Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' trailer out now

The highly- anticipated trailer of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' dropped on Monday. The trailer of the Mukesh Chhabra directorial - which is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault in our Stars'- is leaving the internet teary-eyed, courtesy to Sushant's heart-wrenching dialogues.

In one of the scenes, the 'Kai Po Che' actor who recently committed suicide says, "Hume janam kab lena he aur marna kab he ye ham decide nahi kar sakte, lekin hum kis tarah jina he ye hum decide kar sakte he!"

Seeing the late actor mouth the dialogue feels like a knife through the heart.

Watch the trailer here: