'Kaise jeena hai hum decide kar sakte hain': Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' trailer out now

The highly- anticipated trailer of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' dropped on Monday. The trailer of the Mukesh Chhabra directorial - which is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault in our Stars'- is leaving the internet teary-eyed, courtesy to Sushant's heart-wrenching dialogues.
In one of the scenes, the 'Kai Po Che' actor who recently committed suicide says, "Hume janam kab lena he aur marna kab he ye ham decide nahi kar sakte, lekin hum kis tarah jina he ye hum decide kar sakte he!"
Seeing the late actor mouth the dialogue feels like a knife through the heart.
Watch the trailer here:
Reacting to the emotional trailer, fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt condolences as they remembered the actor.
A fan commented "I was crying on his dialogue 'Hume janam kab lena he aur marna kab he ye ham decide nahi kar sakte, lekin hum kis tarah jina he ye hum decide kar sakte he' You will always be missed."
"I can't stop myself from crying. How can he stop smiling, how can he stop breathing, how can he stop living his dreams, loving his dreams," wrote a user.
While another commented, "Watching this makes me emotional.....Can't help ......crying. It will be so painful to watch this film when Sushant is no more."
The film's synopsis reads: "Based on the bestselling novel “The Fault in Our Stars” by author John Green, Dil Bechara is a story of Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story. Both have a tragic twist to their lives. That was the start of exploring a funny, thrilling and tragic business of being alive and in love."
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film.
The film will see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated to create music for the project.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)