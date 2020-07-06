Manoj Bajpayee, Apurva Asrani call out film critic Rajeev Masand over ‘vicious’ blind items on Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Apurva Asrani have collectively called out film critic Rajeev Masand on Twitter for vicious blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput.
A blind item is an article run by journalists or news media websites with claims made by sources or insiders sans naming the person of interest.
Asrani wrote, "Attacking soft targets like KRK, while keeping mum on the more powerful 'blind item' experts is sheer hypocrisy. KRK is vile, but at least has the guts to put his name to his opinions. Rajeev's blind items against #SushantSinghRajput are vicious & cowardly. Don't be selective."
Bajpayee quoted the same and added, “It is hypocrisy to selectively call out journalists who hurt innocent talents with slander. I am very upset to read the blind items by Rajeev Masand in your tweet & I support you in calling him out. But the effort to stop toxic people like KRK is genuine too. Let's stand united.”
This comes after a Twitter user rolled out a thread of blinds by Masand targeting Rajput. She wrote, "One guy who has quietly escaped scrutiny or not explained why he did to Sushant Singh Rajput what he did is the one and only Rajeev Masand. He used to be one of the top to make the worst blinds on him. He even called him a "Skirt Chaser". I'll post a couple of screenshots below."
“Rajeev Masand has not said a word on Sushant on SM or in the article published today. Can you imagine a film journo not speakin about the death of an A list actor. Probably wld hve if it was a blind? Wonder if he will ever answer why he did what he did!?” she added.
Masand works for English language news channel CNN-Indian Broadcasting Network, where he runs an ongoing video reviews series online, Masand's Verdict. Additionally, he writes as an entertainment-industry columnist for several publications, such as Open Magazine, Firstpost, News18, and for his own website.
