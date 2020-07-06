Manoj Bajpayee, Apurva Asrani call out film critic Rajeev Masand over ‘vicious’ blind items on Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Apurva Asrani have collectively called out film critic Rajeev Masand on Twitter for vicious blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput.

A blind item is an article run by journalists or news media websites with claims made by sources or insiders sans naming the person of interest.

Asrani wrote, "Attacking soft targets like KRK, while keeping mum on the more powerful 'blind item' experts is sheer hypocrisy. KRK is vile, but at least has the guts to put his name to his opinions. Rajeev's blind items against #SushantSinghRajput are vicious & cowardly. Don't be selective."